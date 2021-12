The uber-famous Dr. Sandra Lee, also known asDr. Pimple Popper, has revealed in a new video posted on TikTok why you should not be plucking your own ingrown hairs. As it turns out, ingrown hairs, especially for those of us who are prone to getting them, should instead be trimming them rather than plucking them at the root. The reason for this, according to Lee, is that by plucking them directly with tweezers, you might very well be increasing the chances of having them reappear in the exact same spot.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO