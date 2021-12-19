ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Khalid Dances Up a STORM in Making of the ‘Present’ Music Video

thatgrapejuice.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhalid may be renowned for his soulful crooning, but he proved he isn’t afraid of switching things up in the video for ‘Present.’. Lifted from his freshly minted EP ‘Scenic Drive,’ the track and its vibrant video have found favor with fans. Now, the 23-year-old...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Janet Jackson Reflects on Her Iconic Music Videos

As legends go, few can rival the impact made by Janet Jackson. Indeed, for almost five decades, the diva has dazzled with music and visuals that have changed the Pop culture landscape forever. In a special feature for Allure, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sat down to reflect...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Disease#Adele Notches
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Shares Vibrant Music Video for ‘Woman’: Watch

Fresh off of her multi GRAMMY nominations for Planet Her, Doja Cat has shared the music video for her song ‘Woman’ which became a sleeper hit from her album following release. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Lady Gaga Eyes Broadway Following ‘House of Gucci’ Success

Lady Gaga defines multifaceted and it looks like she’s keen to add new dimensions to her already super layered career. Riding high on the commercial and critical acclaim of her latest movie, ‘House of Gucci,’ Mother Monster has revealed that she has Broadway on the mind. When...
MUSIC
Vibe

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Alicia Keys Unlocks ‘KEYS: A Short Film’

“Accept the original of you to become unlocked” is the message Alicia Keys is propagating with her brand new album ‘KEYS.’. Unleashed last week (December 10), the LP sees the songstress fuse stripped back and unlocked versions of songs on the unique dual release. As reported, the 15-time...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Shakira Will Host TikTok-Inspired Dance Competition Show

NBC and Shakira are teaming up for a dance competition show called Dancing With Myself that’s inspired by viral TikTok dance crazes—like the ones Shakira inspired with the “Girl Like Me” video last year, with the Black Eyed Peas (a video that was inexplicably inspired by anime classic Akira).
themusicuniverse.com

Alicia Keys shares new ‘Come For Me’ video

Alicia Keys shares the video for “Come For Me” featuring global superstar Khalid and R&B sensation Lucky Daye. Directed by Keys, the video provides an intimate glimpse into how the trio connected and created musical magic in the studio. “Come For Me” is one of the many standout...
MUSIC
kosu.org

Mikah Young's best songs of 2021

Mikah Young, host of About What You’d Expect, breaks down her top songs of 2021:. Within two hours of having heard Dry Cleaning’s newest album for the first time, I knew it would be the first entry on any Best Of list I made for the year. I wish I could think in Florence Shaw’s voice. I have every word of this one memorized and I’m never ever ever ever ever going to stop listening to it.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Watch BTS Hit the Dance Floor With ‘Butter’ on ‘Corden’

BTS transformed The Late Late Show into a nightclub with a lively performance of their hit single “Butter.” The appearance, which featured a light-up dance floor, was in celebration of the late night show’s 1,000th episode. The group’s performance comes on the heels of their four-night concert...
THEATER & DANCE
GeekTyrant

THE WARNING Team Up With Webtoon For Epic Music Video

The Warning, a sister trio hard rock band, has teamed up with Webtoon to bring you an epic music video for their new song “Animosity”. The song is inspired by the wildly popular Webtoon I Am The Grim Reaper which follows Scarlet, a young woman who dies and is offered eternal damnation or the chance to become a low level grim reaper charged with reaping only the most vile of humans designated with a red X.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Monsta X's "You Problem" Music Video Is Making Me Want To Go Bowling

Monsta X is back with another album! On Friday, Dec. 10, the group dropped their second English-language record, The Dreaming. The project arrived almost two years since they came out with their debut English album, All About Luv, in February 2020. To go along with their latest release, Monsta X shared an epic new music video for their lead single “You Problem,” which sees the guys partying the night away at a retro-looking bowling alley. Filled with neon colors and shining lights, Monsta X’s “You Problem” music video is a total disco dream.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Billy Porter – ‘Children’

Billy Porter takes center stage in the vivacious video for ‘Children.’. The track serves as the first offering from the Emmy winner since he signed with Republic Records. True to form, the song and visual find the ‘Pose’ star championing empowerment, self-expression, and flair in earnest. Speaking...
MUSIC
harkeraquila.com

Music Monday: Take dance breaks with Aquila

Music Monday features a different category of songs on a weekly basis. Each Monday, Harker Aquila will release seven songs, one song for each day of the week. Finals week means lots of studying — sedentary hours poring over textbooks or crouching in front of a laptop. Mini dance parties can combat the monotony of exam preparation, and this week’s Music Monday features songs perfect for staying active and having fun during study breaks. Aquila wishes you the best of luck with your exams (or college applications for seniors), and hopefully this upbeat playlist lifts your mood!
THEATER & DANCE
jazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Cécile McLorin Salvant releases 'Thunderclouds' from new album Ghost Song

A video for the track, written by Salvant, can be watched below, with the album Ghost Song, due 4 March, featuring a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning. Salvant says, “It’s unlike anything I’ve done before – it’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator. I’m embracing my weirdness!” Ghost Song may be preordered here and comes with an exclusive, limited edition signed artwork by Salvant when purchased from the Nonesuch Store. Cécile McLorin Salvant plays four shows at SFJAZZ in February and two nights featuring the music of Ghost Song at Jazz at Lincoln Center in May, and will tour Europe in early 2022 (details here).
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Ne-Yo – ‘Stay Down’ (featuring Yung Bleu)

Days after dropping his latest single, ‘Stay Down’ (as we reported here), Ne-Yo has already given the tune the official video treatment. Featuring rising rapper Yung Bleu, the clip – which stars Ne-Yo’s real-life love Crystal Smith as the leading lady – sees the singer-songwriter go above and beyond to demonstrate just how committed he is to their relationship by having her help him pull off a heist of a jewelry store.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: FKA Twigs & The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

FKA Twigs continues to share new music. The acclaimed songstress has just shared her latest release, ‘Tears In The Club.’ The Weeknd is featured on the song and marks the first time that he and FKA Twigs have collaborated together. The video is an artistic one and sees...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy