Khalid Dances Up a STORM in Making of the ‘Present’ Music Video

A video for the track, written by Salvant, can be watched below, with the album Ghost Song, due 4 March, featuring a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning. Salvant says, “It’s unlike anything I’ve done before – it’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator. I’m embracing my weirdness!” Ghost Song may be preordered here and comes with an exclusive, limited edition signed artwork by Salvant when purchased from the Nonesuch Store. Cécile McLorin Salvant plays four shows at SFJAZZ in February and two nights featuring the music of Ghost Song at Jazz at Lincoln Center in May, and will tour Europe in early 2022 (details here).

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO