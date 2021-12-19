ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lily Sullivan death: Family tribute to 'kind and caring' daughter

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of an 18-year-old woman found dead near a pond have paid tribute to her, saying she was a "kind and caring daughter". The body of Lily Sullivan was discovered near Mill Pond, in...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Family in tribute to ‘adored’ father killed in village attack

The family of a man found dead in a Monmouthshire village following a serious assault have paid tribute to him as an “amazing father, uncle, brother and son”.Police were called to Trellech, close to the town of Monmouth, at around 8.40pm on Saturday December 4 where a 56-year-old man had been found unconscious and unresponsive.The victim, later identified as Matthew Oubridge from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.In a statement released on Friday, his family said: “Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon.“He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Sutton house fire: Father pays tribute to ‘bright, caring, loveable’ boys

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house. The father of two sets of twin boys who died in a house fire after being left home alone in south London has spoken of the “devastating” impact of the incident on his family.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines in court charged with murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan. Lily's body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday, 17 December. Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court. He was remanded in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
BBC

Lily Sullivan death: Pembroke murder detectives appeal for witnesses

Police investigating the death of 18-year-old Lily Sullivan want to speak to three people seen walking a dog near to where her body was found. Ms Sullivan's body was discovered near Mill Pond, in Pembroke, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Friday. A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Somerset child drowned in trough, inquest told

An unsupervised child who had only recently learned how to stand drowned in his foster family's garden water trough, an inquest has heard. Thomas Branchflower was sixteen months old when he was found unresponsive in the metal container at the home in Williton, Somerset, on 27 July, 2020. He died...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Community Policy