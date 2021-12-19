ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Says No

By Hoppy Kercheval
Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has now given a hard “no” to President Biden’s and the Democrats’ Build Back Better proposal. He announced his decision on Fox News Sunday. “I’ve done everything humanly possible,” Manchin said on his negotiations with the President and Democratic...

electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
Shore News Network

‘They Know The Real Reason’: Manchin Fires Back At The White House After Gloves-Off Statement Criticizes His Opposition To BBB

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin fired back at the White House Monday after it put out a blistering statement criticizing him for opposing President Joe Biden’s domestic spending package. In an interview with West Virginia’s Hoppy Kercheval, Manchin said that while he “figured they would come back strong,”...
Fox News

CNN host lashes out at Joe Manchin over opposition to Build Back Better bill: 'One man's vote'

Liberal CNN host Laura Coates lashed out Monday at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., railing against his decision to oppose President Biden's keystone Build Back Better legislation. While guest-hosting "Don Lemon Tonight," Coates slammed Manchin for "derailing" the bill with his announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he would not be voting for it, and oddly claimed that the moderate Democrat's vote counted more than other members of Congress.
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
BGR.com

After Joe Manchin’s bombshell interview, Democrats vow to keep fighting on stimulus check bill

One day after West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin effectively killed off the possibility of new stimulus checks come January 15, the fate of the Biden administration-backed bill that would make them possible is still in a bit of a legislative no man’s land. Basically, Congress needed to pass the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan within the next week or so for the IRS to get everything set up to keep the monthly stimulus checks going after January 15.
