ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

3 killed, 3 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-75, FHP reports

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytoXB_0dR6Gqe800

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died Sunday morning after a fiery crash on I-75 in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck was heading north on I-75 around 4:17 a.m. when the truck’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Dunnellon, failed to turn on a curve in the wet road conditions.

Hit-and-run driver wanted after killing man on Hillsborough Avenue, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck hit a tree and erupted into flames, killing the driver and two of the five passengers inside. The other three passengers were said to have suffered serious injuries.

All of the passengers were listed as Ocala residents by the FHP.

Portions of I-75 were closed until 9:50 a.m. while the scene was cleared.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Sumter County, FL
Accidents
City
Ocala, FL
City
Dunnellon, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Weather#Traffic Accident#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFLA

Pinellas County church trashed after break-in, arrest made

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County church is destroyed, after the pastor said a man broke in and trashed it. It happened at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church over the weekend. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Brooks for the crime. “No one in their right mind would do this,” said Pastor […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy