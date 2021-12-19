3 killed, 3 seriously injured in fiery crash on I-75, FHP reports

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died Sunday morning after a fiery crash on I-75 in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck was heading north on I-75 around 4:17 a.m. when the truck’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Dunnellon, failed to turn on a curve in the wet road conditions.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck hit a tree and erupted into flames, killing the driver and two of the five passengers inside. The other three passengers were said to have suffered serious injuries.

All of the passengers were listed as Ocala residents by the FHP.

Portions of I-75 were closed until 9:50 a.m. while the scene was cleared.

