Clark County, WA

3 crushed between cars stopped on I-5 exit ramp, 1 dead

By Sam Campbell
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were crushed between two cars stopped on an I-5 exit ramp in Clark County when another driver tried to take the exit and rear-ended one of the vehicles, police said.

According to a crash report from the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 9:43 p.m. Saturday on the 78th Street exit ramp of I-5 S where 36-year-old Ying Ting’s Honda CRV was broken down, blocking the road.

Two people in a Kia Soul — 20-year-old Kiki Salazar and 21-year-old Jorge Joaquin-Santiago — pulled over on the right shoulder ahead of Ting to offer some help, WSP said.

While the three of them were standing between their cars, another driver, 33-year-old Derek Cunningham, tried to take the 78th Street exit and hit the back of Ting’s Honda, police said. The crash propelled the SUV into the group and the Kia behind them.

Ting was killed in the collision, according to the crash report, and Salazar, Joaquin-Santiago and Cunningham were all injured and taken to the hospital.

The report stated drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, but it did not specify how and to what extent. The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Authorities released Ting’s name in an updated report after his next of kin had been notified, WSP said.

Police did not immediately release any further details.

Kathy Nordskog
2d ago

How incredibly gruesome and horrible 😢 What a terrible way to die. I am so 😞 Just don't understand how or why people are so careless to not be looking ahead and out for others.Heartbreaking!

black conservative
1d ago

That's what happens when you defund the police. there is no traffic stops, dui check stops, highway patrol out, nor police presence in metro areas. It's only gonna get worse. Tell your family to have a plan and stay off the road especially at night in Washington State. The absolute worst drivers are here

ElevCraft5
1d ago

It is definitely poor judgment to operate a vehicle while drunk or high. However, think about this: It's dark outside, but the traffic is light. You take an exit from a highway, meaning you are slowing down from doing probably 60 or more MPH. There is no reason to believe that a car would just stop in the middle of the exit, because there's no traffic jam. It is possible to fail to realize what is going on until it's too late. It is definitely a sad situation. But we should use it as a lesson and buy a reflective triangle or anything that can help other drivers notice our vehicle more easily if case you are ever broken down on the road like this. This is actually a requirement in many European countries, and it definitely helps. So, I still practice those safety measures. I think American drivers should learn safety measures that help reduce accidents instead of just focusing on the speed limit.

