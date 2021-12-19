ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers game against Atlanta Hawks postponed after 5 Cavs players test positive for COVID-19, sources say

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 2 days ago

The NBA is postponing Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Five Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, including center Jarrett Allen, sources told Wojnarowski. Allen is having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks...

abcnews.go.com

Cavaliers Nation

Report: Cavs to sign veteran center using hardship exemption

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly will sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship exemption following the team having several players placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Sunday. Kornet will give the Cavaliers some depth and a much-needed body as the team tries to navigate through a...
Trae Young
Evan Mobley
Adrian Wojnarowski
Jarrett Allen
FanSided

Cavs are officially the best team in the Eastern Conference

The Cavs are the top dogs in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference, so say we all. Wait, wrong thing. No, this isn’t Battlestar Galactica, but instead, the NBA Power Rankings who are saying such outlandish things. The Cavs? The best team in the Eastern Conference?
HometownLife.com

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-12) travel to the Big Peach for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Atlanta Hawks (14-15) at State Farm Arena. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Cleveland has won six consecutive games...
SportsGrid

The NBA postpones Sunday’s Cavaliers vs. Hawks game due to COVID-19

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Cavaliers vs. Hawks game has been postponed due to COVID-19. Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski had reported that Trae Young had entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Shortly after the Young news broke, five Cavaliers players, including center Jarrett Allen, tested positive for COVID-19. Cleveland already had Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro on the COVID-19 list. This is the third game to be postponed by the NBA this season. The previous two postponements came last week, the Bulls vs. Raptors and Bulls vs. Pistons. The Cavaliers’ lack of players was cited as the reason for the postponement.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AP source: Hawks-Cavaliers postponed, as NBA numbers rise

Cleveland's game at Atlanta was postponed Sunday in response to rising coronavirus numbers and with the Cavaliers now dealing with an outbreak, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The Cavaliers had five players test positive Sunday, according to the person who spoke to the AP...
Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Health
Public Health
Basketball
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers have 5 players test positive for COVID-19, might not have enough players to play tonight vs. Hawks: Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers may be dealing with a very big COVID-19 problem. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday morning that the team has had five more players test positive for the virus. Because of those positives in addition to the two they already had, they might not have enough players to play on Sunday night in Atlanta against the Hawks.
