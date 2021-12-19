Cleveland Cavaliers game against Atlanta Hawks postponed after 5 Cavs players test positive for COVID-19, sources say
The NBA is postponing Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Five Cavaliers players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, including center Jarrett Allen, sources told Wojnarowski. Allen is having an All-Star-caliber season with averages of 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks...abcnews.go.com
