Here are the 2021 Hugo Award Winners

In the dark ages, before today’s (over)abundance of streaming services, I got into Buffy the Vampire Slayer through the books that were available at my local Barnes & Noble. It was a more innocent time, a time in which I was beholden to whatever they happened to have in stock. I would check over and over again for the most intriguing titles from the list in the front of each book. Only after I’d acquired a significant library of Buffy novels did I start saving my money to buy the DVD sets so that I could start with the first season. Buffy was like my cool older sister. I even tried and failed to copy some of her best looks, which were by then a few years out of date. Unlike most things I was passionate about in middle school, I am still unashamedly a fan (noted abuser Joss Whedon aside).

