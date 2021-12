It’s pretty hard to believe everything that has crossed over into Fornite, from back in the day with John Wick to now we have the likes of Spider-Man, Naruto, and even The Rock. The latest additions to the Battle Royale island hail from the Gears of War franchise in both Kait Diaz and Marcus Fenix Along with these skins also came several new challenges, with one of them tasking players to crouch behind a barrier, which is very much in line with the cover shooter nature of its source material. While it sounds super easy, there is an extra detail that players need to know to complete this challenge. This guide will explain how to complete the crouch behind a barrier challenge in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO