RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Divine interruptions

This year Divine Mercy is doing a virtue of the month and give awards to students who have shown this virtue. November was Stewardship. Peyton Sennebogen helps multiple students in need. When she messed up on a math assignment instead of pouting she found another solution to gain the points back. Peyton shows leadership skills in every aspect of her life. Addalynn Thomas Goes above and beyond to help others in need. Shows leadership and kindness in everything she does. Brisa Chavez shows leadership skills in everything she does. Always working hard and helping other students. Calleigh Young always goes above and beyond to help other students and shows excellent leadership skills. Thea Rosswurm always does her best to sing during Mass and gives anyone speaking her full attention. During prayer in both Mass and class, she is focus on the prayer and devoting her time and intentions to God. Brielle Linder always uses her beautiful brain and kind heart to help others. Clare Linder is always willing to help out her classmates especially during mass. Wyatt Head is a great helper before and during school with jobs I ask him to do.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO