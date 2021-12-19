Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identifies two women killed in crash
UPDATE: (10:59 a.m. Dec. 20) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women that were killed in a crash Dec. 18.
Kimberly Higgins, 20-years-old from Leslie and Charlotte Secord, 78-years-old, from Onondaga died from the injuries they got in the crash.
For more details, view the story below:
ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Two people died in a car crash on Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car crash on the 4000 Block of Bellevue Road. The crash involved two cars. One car had a 55-year-old Onandaga woman driving eastbound on Bellevue Road with a 19-year-old and a 78-year-old passenger. The second car had a 20-year-old Leslie Township woman driving westbound on Bellevue Road with a 21-year-old passenger.
Authorities say the crash happened when the cars crossed paths in snowy conditions that caused the crash. A 78-year-old woman from Onondaga died at the scene, and the 21-year-old Leslie man was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for critical injuries.
The 20-year-old Leslie driver was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
The 55-year-old Onondaga woman and 19-year-old Onondaga man suffered minor injuries.
Authorities are asking if anyone knows any information regarding this crash to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517)676-8202.
CORRECTION: The original article posted stated that a 21-year-old man died, when in fact a 20-year-old woman was killed in the crash.
