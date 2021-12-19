Indoor, outdoor track and field to be offered at Averett University

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Averett University has announced the addition of varsity men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field to its sports programs during the 2022-23 academic year.

The addition of these sports expands Averett University’s number of varsity NCAA programs to 21 in addition to three varsity club sports offered by the university.

Averett’s track and field programs will compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) starting in July of 2022.

Averett will be one of 13 institutions sponsoring track teams within the ODAC.

“We are thrilled to add men’s and women’s track and field to provide additional athletics opportunities at Averett University. As we have researched sports expansion, track and field programs perfectly fit our University and conference profile. Additionally, the long distance track program will positively impact our established men’s and women’s cross country programs.” Meg Stevens, Vice President, Director of Athletics and Campus Operations at Averett University

An immediate search for a director of men’s and women’s track and field/cross country has begun.

Averett has partnered with Danville Public Schools to build a track and field facility where athletes from the university as well as in the public school division, will train and compete.

Since 2016, Averett has added men’s lacrosse, men’s wrestling and women’s golf as well as brought back women’s lacrosse and added two varsity club sports, e-sports and a competitive dance team.

