ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Indoor, outdoor track and field to be offered at Averett University

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqkHB_0dR6Fhuc00

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Averett University has announced the addition of varsity men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field to its sports programs during the 2022-23 academic year.

The addition of these sports expands Averett University’s number of varsity NCAA programs to 21 in addition to three varsity club sports offered by the university.

Gov. Northam virtually congratulates future SEED Fund students in Southside

Averett’s track and field programs will compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) starting in July of 2022.

Averett will be one of 13 institutions sponsoring track teams within the ODAC.

“We are thrilled to add men’s and women’s track and field to provide additional athletics opportunities at Averett University. As we have researched sports expansion, track and field programs perfectly fit our University and conference profile. Additionally, the long distance track program will positively impact our established men’s and women’s cross country programs.”

Meg Stevens, Vice President, Director of Athletics and Campus Operations at Averett University

An immediate search for a director of men’s and women’s track and field/cross country has begun.

Averett has partnered with Danville Public Schools to build a track and field facility where athletes from the university as well as in the public school division, will train and compete.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

Since 2016, Averett has added men’s lacrosse, men’s wrestling and women’s golf as well as brought back women’s lacrosse and added two varsity club sports, e-sports and a competitive dance team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFXR

Averett University professor to represent Virginia in the Rose Parade

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – An Averett University assistant professor of music will represent Virginia in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day. Janet Phillips is going to be part of a 300-piece band for the Rose Parade’s Band Directors’ Salute. Phillips will play the piccolo and will accompany a float honoring band […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Sports
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
WFXR

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research’s ‘Wreaths for a Cause’ raises $16K for Southside Virginia charities

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) raised more than $16,000 to benefit area nonprofit organizations with their new ‘Wreaths for a Cause’ holiday program. Similar to their former holiday program, ‘Decorating the Trees for a Cause,’ area businesses and organizations made wreaths in honor of their chosen charities to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Old Dominion University#College Football#Averett University#Odac#Danville Public Schools
WFXR

Gov. Northam announces grant funding to support local food systems across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced eight projects will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects that will benefit from this round of funding will support local food systems and includes new and existing meat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Waitresses at a Syracuse diner receive generous $1,400 tip

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400. Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend, where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for […]
RESTAURANTS
WFXR

Retired teachers hope to establish memorial scholarship to honor fellow teacher who died from COVID-19

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A small group of retired educators is coming together to honor a friend and former colleague to died earlier this year from COVID-19. Amy Thompson Ferguson taught sixth and seventh grade at Carver Middle School and Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School. Since her death, a group of her fellow educators, Kathy Thacker, Cindy […]
COLLINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

P&HCC receives $5,000 grant to help students in STEM programs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The STEM programs at Patrick & Henry Community College are getting quite a boost to help support students who are majoring in these programs. The community college’s foundation received a $5,000 grant for science, technology, engineering, and math-related programs. The grant could help students pay for some college expenses such as […]
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

VDH reports 10,308 new COVID cases while total hospitalizations drop by 103 between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 10,308 new coronavirus cases and 53 new virus-related deaths between Friday and Monday, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,023,698 confirmed and probable cases and 15,136 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 749,459 cases and 12,694 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

VDH reports largest COVID case spike since mid-September with 4,437 new cases, 75 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 4,437 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day case spike since Sept. 10 — and 38 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,028,135 confirmed and probable cases and 15,174 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
419
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy