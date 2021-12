SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months ago, the lines stretched out the doors at Dr. Rusty Oshita’s three urgent care clinics, teeming with patients frantic to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-ins jammed the parking lots and mini-mall sidewalks, some crowding too close, some bluffing to make the cut, hoping to pass as older than 65 or essential workers. Now with the omicron variant driving a new surge, Oshita has awaited a new rush, for booster shots this time.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO