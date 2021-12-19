ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Heavy police presence near Lansing home last night

WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Last night 6 News arrived on the scene at a Lansing home on the 400 block of South Francis Street where heavy Lansing Police presence was spotted.

When our crews arrived, they noticed several police cars blocking off the street, and heard police pleading with someone to come out of a house. Lansing police officers say they were there for several hours.

>>This incident is currently under investigation and once we learn more we will continue to keep you updated on-air and online.

