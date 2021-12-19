Indiana sees its first COVID-19 case of Omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that they have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The specimen variant was collected by IDOH on December 9 and then detected it contained the Omicron variant this weekend.

The individual is unvaccinated.

Before today, Indiana was one of seven states that had not yet detected the Omicron variant.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Indiana, and we do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system,” Kris Box, M.D., FACOG said.

“While we are still learning about Omicron, we already have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID-19. I urge eligible Hoosiers to use those tools as soon as possible to limit the further spread of disease.”

The CDC says that the COVID-19 vaccines are expected to continue to protect against Omicron. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received their booster are best protected against the variant.

