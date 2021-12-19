ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel fumes at COVID rules as Chelsea drop more points

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore, during and after Chelsea’s draw at Wolves Thomas Tuchel did not look happy. Tuchel said he was happy enough with Chelsea’s display despite their 0-0 draw at Wolves. But the German coach was not happy with having to play the game, as Chelsea requested to the...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“I don’t care about the point”- Thomas Tuchel breaks Chelsea’s performance down against Wolves in 0-0 finish

It has been a hard few weeks for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel in the ongoing English Premier League campaign. After leading the league for the first 13 weeks, the Blues from London have lost the way in the English top-flight. Ever since the draw against Manchester United, the team has failed to win the game with the ease they used to. Also, the COVID-19 and injuries have started to haunt the German manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: I don’t want be part of a witch-hunt for unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Thomas Tuchel is the right man for Chelsea but not above criticism

It is a painful reality of football discourse that if you are not with someone, you are against them. If you are not in total support of a player, manager, or club, you are seen as someone that wants that player sold, that manager fired, and that club to fail. And maybe that is a tangent of criticism all too often devolving into biased agendas, but at the end of the day things can only get better if issues are addressed rather than blindly ignored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to ‘start from scratch’ with Chelsea team against Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Brentford after Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19.Baker was in line to feature at the Brentford Community Stadium after a clutch of academy stars trained with Chelsea’s first team on Monday and Tuesday.The 26-year-old midfielder’s positive test leaves Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to coronavirus.Manager Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s enforced selection plans will “go against our nature” for the League Cup quarter-final encounter.“We planned now a squad and we had some plans with Lewis Baker, from the academy, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ‘angry’ as request to postpone Wolves match was rejected, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have confirmed a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves was rejected.Manager Thomas Tuchel says the London club are “a bit angry” after seven players were ruled out following positive tests for coronavirus.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ clash at Molineux went ahead as scheduled.Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi following positive tests before Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek then tested positive on Saturday.Jorginho also tested positive but, even though he was later found to be negative following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
