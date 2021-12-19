ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets' next 2 games postponed amid COVID-19 surge

By Tim Bontemps
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA has postponed the Nets' next two games because of the COVID-19 surge that has decimated Brooklyn's roster. Brooklyn's home games Sunday against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday...

Newsday

NBA postpones Nets games for Sunday, Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases

The reality of the global COVID-19 pandemic finally caught up with the Nets on Sunday. With an NBA-high 10 players unavailable because they are in health and safety protocols, the league postponed the final two games of the Nets’ current homestand scheduled against the Nuggets on Sunday and the Wizards on Tuesday.
