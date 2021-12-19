White House: Manchin voting 'no' contradicts discussions with Biden over BBB

T he White House is less than pleased with Joe Manchin's decision to go back on his proposals surrounding a key spending bill.

The Biden administration claims that Sen. Joe Manchin's decision to say "no" to the Build Back Better plan contradicts his discussions with the president earlier this week.



Manchin's comments "are at odds with his discussions this week with the president, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances," claims White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement released on Sunday.

SANDERS TO MANCHIN SAYING NO ON BBB: 'DOESN'T HAVE THE GUTS'

Psaki alleges that Manchin committed to the president while meeting at Biden's home to support BBB. This included Manchin submitting an outline to the White House that resembled the BBB but incorporated Manchin's concerns and priorities.

"While that framework was missing key priorities, we believed it could lead to a compromise acceptable to all," Psaki said. The West Virginia Democrat also promised to "continue conversations" in the immediate future and to work on finding common ground.

"If his comments on Fox and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position and a breach of his commitments to the president and the senator's colleagues in the House and Senate," Psaki said.

The White House said that it would "continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments and be true to his word."

Manchin announced Sunday morning on Fox News that he would vote "no" on BBB, gesturing at concerns about inflation and the growing debt. Sen. Bernie Sanders immediately pushed back, claiming that Manchin "did not have the guts" to vote for BBB and pass what Sanders views as a critical bill.

