2021 Boxing Story Of The Year: Jake Paul

UFC Lightweight has called boxer Jake Paul on Big Board Sports with Rodger Wyland. When I brought up to him on Tuesday that he had a 3-0 record as a boxer, Davis responded by saying "Yeah I'm three and oh as a professsional boxer and it can be four and oh if Jake Paul wants to give me a call." Will Jake Paul be willing to fight a guy a little smaller than him like his brother did against Floyd Mayweather? That remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, if he wants to fight someone with professional boxing experience with an MMA flare still to it, Mike Davis is the perfect match. Davis grew up in Hudson, NY and graduated from Cairo-Durham High School wear he wrestled. Hear the call out above and listen to the full interview below!

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO