Combat Sports

2021 Boxing Story Of The Year: Jake Paul

By Lukie Ketelle
itrboxing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul has graduated from being a YouTuber-to-a-full-fledged boxer as he faced two former world champions of MMA, and left unscathed – a big transition from where he started the year. Paul entering 2021 was “the guy who KO’ed Nate Robinson”, now he is viewed as a respectable...

itrboxing.com

boxingnewsandviews.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Reacts To Jake Paul Fight Offer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr it appears could be in the mix for an unexpected fight with one Jake Paul soon. Chavez Jr appears to be chilled about the offer like sipping on some water. Not worried at all about Paul, seemingly:. Certainly it would sell as a fight. Sure. You’d...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul’s performance against Tyron Woodley: ‘They were just wrestling each other’

Had everything gone according to plan, it would have been Tommy Fury standing across from Jake Paul at Amalie Arena this past Saturday. Fury was forced to withdraw from the anticipated boxing match due to a rib injury and a chest infection, opening the door for a rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Instead of Fury and Paul trading punches, fans in Tampa, Fla., were treated to Paul leveling Woodley with a one-punch knockout after five uneventful rounds.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS
CoinTelegraph

Jake Paul’s Boxing Bullies auctions off an exclusive sneaker NFT to fight back bullying

Space Runners has donated a fully customized Boxing Bullies nonfungible token (NFT) pair of shoes which was auctioned on the Boxing Bullies event Sunday Dec 19th. The Boxing Bullies Sneaker NFT has closed as the highest bidded NFT on the auction with $20,000. All proceeds from the live English auction will be donated to support Boxing Bullies and their anti-bullying initiatives.
ADVOCACY
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk beats Canelo Alvarez “EASY” says Roy Jones Jr

By Dan Ambrose: Roy Jones Jr. says Oleksandr Usyk is “Too big” for Canelo Alvarez and would beat him “EASY” if he moved back down to cruiserweight to face him in a money fight. However, Roy doesn’t see any point in Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) returning to the cruiserweight division to fight Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) unless he’s going to get a ton of money.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier criticizes Tyron Woodley for loss to Jake Paul, encouraging memes: ‘That’s a bad look’

Tyron Woodley appears to be taking his knockout loss to Jake Paul in stride, but the same can’t be said for fellow former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. During a segment on ESPN, Cormier lambasted Woodley not just for being KO’d by the YouTube star but also in the way that he’s handled being on the wrong end of that highlight. This week, Woodley held a contest to see who could create the best meme of the unfortunate ending of his rematch with Paul and the winner was paid $5,000.
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz: ‘Sisters’ Jake and Logan Paul ‘playing boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd’

Nate Diaz made quite the impression in the audience for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley. Diaz got a big pop from the crowd, weighed in on the main event in characteristic fashion, sent an unknown MMA fighter to the laundromat and found himself the target of Paul’s callout after a highlight-reel knockout of Woodley. His crew even got into a brief scuffle with Bellator champ A.J. McKee.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Unveils His Boxing Bucket List

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley recently, and now, he wants something bigger for himself. While many are suggesting that he goes up against someone like Tommy Fury, Jake doesn't seem to be down for that anymore. As he recently explained, Fury is no longer a big enough name for him anymore. Instead, he would much rather go up against someone who can provide a bit more weight to a potential card.
COMBAT SPORTS
Mix 103.9

Professional Fighter Mike Davis Wants to Box Jake Paul

UFC Lightweight has called boxer Jake Paul on Big Board Sports with Rodger Wyland. When I brought up to him on Tuesday that he had a 3-0 record as a boxer, Davis responded by saying "Yeah I'm three and oh as a professsional boxer and it can be four and oh if Jake Paul wants to give me a call." Will Jake Paul be willing to fight a guy a little smaller than him like his brother did against Floyd Mayweather? That remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, if he wants to fight someone with professional boxing experience with an MMA flare still to it, Mike Davis is the perfect match. Davis grew up in Hudson, NY and graduated from Cairo-Durham High School wear he wrestled. Hear the call out above and listen to the full interview below!
COMBAT SPORTS
itrboxing.com

2021 Boxing Prospect Of The Year: Jesus Ramos Jr.

No other young fighter is fighting the type of competition that Ramos is facing defeating Brian Mendoza, and former 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier Molina. At only 20-years-old, Ramos Jr. is looking to become a world champion next year, which makes him ripe for the award. I would have liked to...
COMBAT SPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Boxing-Showdown between Jake Paul & McGregor would be huge, says Hardy

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – A fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor would make “ridiculous” money, former UFC fighter Dan Hardy has told Reuters in the wake of Paul’s stunning one-punch knockout of former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley in Florida last weekend. Initially dismissed by many in...
UFC
The Independent

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has ‘Conor McGregor X factor stardom’, rival claims

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad wants to steal up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev’s hype, who has “Conor McGregor stardom”.Chimaev has stunned the UFC world, so much so that many fighters have shied away from facing the unbeaten Russian. But Muhammad wants to fight him as Chimaev believes he’s “untouchable”.Muhammad told MMA Junkie: “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable.“They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat...
UFC
itrboxing.com

2021 Amateur Boxing Coach Of The Year: Darrell Davis

Davis is the coach of Jahmal Harvey, and to me, Harvey is the best amateur in the country, who had the best year in amateur boxing, winning gold in his international debut, as the youngest on the team. In the most recent nationals, Harvey didn’t compete, but Oxon Hill Boxing...
COMBAT SPORTS

