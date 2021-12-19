OKC Thunder player grades: Thunder take down the Clippers on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buzzer-beater

After losing a heartbreaker to the New Orleans Pelicans on a crazy buzzer-beater, the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to turn their fortunes around and win Saturday’s game on a wild buzzer-beater supplied by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a 104-103 win over the LA Clippers.

It feels like justice has been served for the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander after his clutch three from last game was nullified by Devonte’ Graham’s hitting the longest game-winner in NBA history in 25 years. For today’s game, Gilgeous-Alexander’s stepback three completely changed the storyline coming out of this game.

The main storyline for the majority of the game had to do with the fact that Josh Giddey once again came up short of becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. But this time around it would have been extra excruciating as the 19-year-old had the entire fourth quarter to muster up just two points but it never happened.

This group needed a win like tonight after losing last game in the heartbreaking fashion they did. And if the team is going to win games, it feels much better when it comes off the backs of the young core like it was the case tonight. Winning tonight also stings a little less considering the fact that the Thunder own the Clippers 2022 first round pick with no protections — which means, either way, the Thunder were going to improve its draft position.

The team — and especially Gilgeous-Alexander — needed a game like tonight. And the fact that it came against his former team must have been the cherry on top for the fourth-year-guard. With all that said, let’s take a look at some player grades:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Despite just finishing with a somewhat quiet night of 18 points, six assists and three rebounds, Gilgeous-Alexanders deserves the A+ grade off of the game-winner alone. It really does not matter how Gilgeous-Alexander was doing up to this point since his final three literally won the game for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to show that he can step up when it matters most even if he has had a poor game for the first three quarters. And really, that ability is what separates the franchise players from the really good players.

Josh Giddey: A+

Despite falling two points short of making history, Giddey still finished with one of his best games of the season so far. The 19-year-old finished with eight points and had a career high in rebounds and assists at 18 and 10 respectively tonight.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Gilgeous-Alexander both mentioned after the game that they were not aware of Giddey being on triple double watch with the latter saying he would have let him take the final shot of the game if he knew he was just two points short of the record.

Giddey not being able to score two points in the entire fourth quarter is just bad luck as he went 0-of-5 from the field with some of those misses looking foul worthy. But I digress, the referees decided the contact was not enough to warrant a trip to the line and Giddey ended the night with just eight points.

What makes this shortcoming even more painful is the fact that scoring the 10 points in a triple double is supposed to be the easy part. But it just didn’t happen tonight. Giddey has been teasing his first career triple double in multiple games this season, so this means that when he eventually does get it, it will make it that much sweeter.

Lu Dort: A+

Lost in all of the Gilgeous-Alexander game winner and Giddey’s almost triple double talk is the fact that Dort scored 29 points on an efficient 12-of-19 from the field, which included going 4-of-8 from three.

Dort was great in transition all night and was really a force to deal with on his drives. The Clippers really had no answer for Dort whenever he drove to the basket and was able to get anything he wanted. Dort was also hot from three and extended his streak of at least one made three a game to 41.

With performances like these, it’s easy to see why some think a 22-year-old Dort is already a better player than someone like a 27-year-old Marcus Smart.

Darius Bazley: B

In his first game off the bench in 84 contests, Bazley looked really good as he finished with 10 points. Daigneault mentioned before the game that Bazley was going to come off the bench and praised him for his ability to take the news the right way.

His actions on the court reflected that tonight as Bazley looked comfortable and played with confidence all game long as he took advantage of playing against the second unit.

If the third-year-forward plays like the way he did tonight, I would not be surprised to see Bazley start again in the near future.

Tre Mann: B+

Daigneault continues to talk about how the Thunder use the G League as a “cheat code” and it feels like Mann is the best example for this argument. After being recalled from the Blue earlier today, Mann scored 11 points and went a perfect 3-of-3 from three tonight that included him creating his own offense with ease.

The Thunder have used the Oklahoma City Blue very liberally and the benefits of that are showing with Mann’s development this season. Being able to get heavy minutes and be a focal point on offense against the G League has helped Mann’s game as the confidence and shot making has transitioned over to the NBA.

Aleksej Pokusevski: B+

Much like Mann, the same things can be applied for Pokusevski as he was also recalled from the Blue earlier today. In 10 minutes, Pokusevski finished with nine points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting and five rebounds. After being with the Thunder this entire season and looking like he has regressed back a bit, the team assigned the 19-year-old to the G League for the first time all season this past week and the benefits of the trip are already being materialized.

Much like last season after the G League Bubble, Pokusevski looked much more in control and playing within the offense tonight. It seems like the Blue are doing what it’s supposed to be doing by giving young players a jolt of confidence to players who were struggling to get consistent minutes with the Thunder.