Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing subsidiary Didi Global Inc., has been exploring an option to hire the heavy-weight US lender and financial services provider Goldman Sachs for its slated US delisting and a planned listing in Hang Seng, a press agency report had unveiled late on Friday citing at least three sources who wished to remain anonymous given the scale of sensitivity of the issue, as the ride-sharing giant had bowed down to pressures from Chinese regulators who had reportedly demanded a US delisting in exchange for an unlocking of Didi’s 29 apps in China.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO