Here is some Christmas advice while figuring out what to get me ... I mean, others ... for Christmas. If you are shopping at a store for gifts to give and have a purse with you, don’t leave it in the shopping cart. It might be a pain to shoulder it but there are quick thieves who can get your purse out of your cart without you even knowing when it was taken. One scam that is used is to knock something off from the shelf near you and when you bend down to pick it up they grab and run (well walk away quickly).

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO