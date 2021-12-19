66-year-old Texas transplant using billboard to find love

On the day before Thanksgiving, Jennifer Read released a video she took of her husband's last moments in this our only world. After Chad Read was shot twice by the partner of his ex-wife, William "Kyle" Carruth, he died on the porch of a house in Lubbock, a small and impressively unexceptional city in northwest Texas, on November 5. The events that led to Read's end at the age of 54 concerned a custody dispute. Chad wanted his child, threatened to take his ex-wife to court if he didn't get his child on the double, and yelled at his ex's partner for this and that reason. The solution to this loud and passionate confrontation? For Carruth, it was the introduction of a gun. This is how they roll in Texas.

