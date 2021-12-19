ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch SpaceX launch a cargo ship to the space station this week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, SpaceX will launch an uncrewed cargo ship to deliver supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch will take place on Tuesday, December 21, and will be livestreamed by NASA. We’ve got all the details on how to watch along at home. The Cargo Dragon...

teslarati.com

SpaceX lands 100th Falcon booster

Exactly six years after its first successful recovery, SpaceX has landed a Falcon booster for the 100th time. On December 21st, 2015, the first Falcon 9 V1.2 Full Thrust (Block 1) rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral LC-40 launch pad on the company’s return-to-flight mission after a catastrophic in-flight failure just six months prior. Unwilling as ever to waste an opportunity, no matter how important the mission, SpaceX – on top of debuting a major Falcon 9 upgrade – chose to take advantage of the return to flight to attempt to land a Falcon booster back on land for the first time ever. Ultimately, on top of successfully deploying multiple Orbcomm OG2 communications satellites in orbit for a paying customer, Falcon 9 booster B1019 sailed through its boostback, reentry, and landing burns without issue. About nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket ultimately touched down on a concrete “landing zone” just a few miles from where it lifted off with uncanny ease relative to SpaceX’s numerous failed attempts in the ~18 months prior.
UPI News

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity traveled 754 feet at 5.6 mph on its 18th flight on the Red Planet, NASA has confirmed. The helicopter is moving back toward the rover Perseverance's original landing site as the rover and helicopter prepare to move in another direction. "The #MarsHelicopter...
WESH

WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 blasts off from Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — WATCH LIVE ABOVE. A SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully blasted off in the early morning hours Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center. The mission is to resupply the International Space Station with critical needs for the crew of seven living and working there. It’s the last...
wccftech.com

SpaceX Tops Year With 100 Rocket Landings & Drastic Increase In Reusability

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) successfully launched their third cargo resupply mission for 2021 to the International Space Station (ISS) earlier today. This mission used SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, and it was only the second time the company used a brand new Falcon 9 rocket for a mission in 2021. This marked for a steep reduction over last year, and it made for the least amount of new rockets that SpaceX has used during a full calendar year in its history. Additionally, the new booster which landed soon after liftoff marked a century of booster landings by the company which has its sights set on Mars through achieving rapid reusability, as it remains the only global entity capable of landing its orbital-class rockets.
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Tue. 10:58 a.m.: SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station this morning and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing. The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as...
The Guardian

SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a politician he branded “Senator Karen” and got a bizarre new haircut after splitting with his girlfriend, the pop singer Grimes.
Digital Trends

SpaceX launches two missions in one day, setting new record

SpaceX has made two launches within one day using its Falcon 9 rockets, setting a new record for the shortest interval yet between launches. On Saturday, December 18, the company launched its Turksat 5B mission from Cape Canaveral, carrying a satellite into orbit late in the evening. SpaceX livestreamed the...
Inverse

Listen: NASA probe captures "wild" sounds from the Solar System's largest moon

NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently made a close pass by the largest moon in the solar system, and it came away with a unique — and eerie — souvenir. As Juno zipped by Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, it tuned its radio and plasma instruments to the icy satellite. Pitch-shifted into audible frequencies, the result is an audible account of the spacecraft’s journey and a valuable trove of data on the moon’s properties.
Digital Trends

NASA reveals launch date for its first space tourism mission to ISS

NASA is aiming to launch its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 28, 2022. The mission is being organized by Texas-based Axiom Space and will use SpaceX’s tried-and-tested Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. The Ax-1 space tourism mission — or “private...
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Snaps Lake of the Ozarks Pics From ISS

Want to see Lake of the Ozarks like you’ve never seen it before?. This past summer, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) snapped a photo of Lake of the Ozarks from the International Space Station. From a distance of 251 miles above the Earth’s surface, the lake looks...
wdrb.com

Two Space Station Sightings Christmas Week

As the sky clears out over the next several hours, you have two great chances to see the International Space Station. Even better - both of these sightings are at fairly normal times of day, so you won't have to wake the kids up in the middle of the night or get up super early to see it.
