Following COVID-19 outbreak, URI game against Charleston canceled

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island’s basketball game against the College of Charleston has been canceled.

In a statement issued by URI, the cancellation was due to multiple positive COVID test results being returned by the team.

The 8-3 Rams flew down Washington D.C to face off with the Cougars.

