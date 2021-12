Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is finally coming to PC but if you are hoping to get it cheaper, then we have some bad news for you. The game is launching exclusively on the Epic Games Store and will be released on December 16, 2021. It is not cheap either and will set you back $70 or 80€. The price is identical to the PS5 version that does include a free upgrade from the PS4 version if you own it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO