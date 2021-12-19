Mike Zimmer sends strong message to Vikings ahead of final four games of the season

The Monday Night Football matchup between Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings comes in as the second half of a double-header of a wild Week 15 in the NFL. The Bears have been devastated by COVID this past week, with head coach Matt Nagy, two coordinators and as many as 17 players on shut down due to COVID. Instead, defensive coordinator Sean Desai is set to lead the team as Justin Fields gets the start at quarterback. On the other side, the Vikings haven’t been hit quite as hard and will be looking to get back to .500 as Kirk Cousins tries to right the ship and Mike Zimmer tries to stay off the hot seat. Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans who don’t have cable can also catch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO