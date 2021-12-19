ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Zimmer sends strong message to Vikings ahead of final four games of the season

By Braulio Perez
 2 days ago

With his seat getting hotter and hotter, Mike Zimmer has sent quite the message to his team to try and fire them up to close out the campaign. The pressure is most certainly on for the Minnesota Vikings. After a stunning loss to the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, the team...

