Keep your surroundings clean with $75 savings on this innovative vacuum

Clean thoroughly across even the tightest of spaces and handle the job anywhere a mess might exist with this compact product's high-speed motor and 90-degree rotating handle.

No matter how hard we try, there is no way around it: life is messy sometimes. If that sentiment resonates with you in a literal way, then make sure you're prepared to clean things up and keep them that way with the right tools.

The Folding Handheld Portable Rechargeable Vacuum is an economic and efficient device that is primed to make things much simpler, whether it relates to cleaning efforts at home, in the office, or even in the car. Typically priced at $119, you can now slash more than 50% off the final cost and pay only $44.99 for a limited time.

It weighs only 12 ounces, making for easy transportation, but delivers powerful suction through its digital high-speed motor. A cordless design eliminates tangled messes and storage is simple with its rotating handle and an enclosed pouch.

An LED light is built in to ensure you get a clear look into those dark corners or underneath appliances. When needed, an extension attachment allows you to get the job done in hard-to-reach areas and a brush accessory swiftly and gently cleans softer surfaces.

This product's digital motor serves up the strong suction of a much larger vacuum, but you will never need to deal with the hassle of lugging a clunky vacuum up and down stairs or room to room, tripping on wires along the way.

Step up your cleaning approach at the house or the office, and keep the quality of your environment trending in a positive direction. Purchase the Folding Handheld Portable Rechargeable Vacuum for only $44.99 (reg. $119).

