Kyogo Furuhashi delivered for Celtic when it mattered the most. Coming into the Scottish League Cup final, there were huge question marks whether he would be fit in time or not. But on the day, he started. And he proved to be the difference between the two sides as well. The Japanese superstar scored a brace to help Ange Postecoglou’s side to a 2-1 victory at Hampden Park over Hibernian and win them the first trophy of the season.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO