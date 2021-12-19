ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Elderly man stabbed in Overton Park, officials say

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
A terrifying ordeal at Overton Park is leaving people in the Midtown Memphis area on edge.

Officials with the Memphis Fire Department have confirmed an 85-year-old man was stabbed near one of the walking trails just after sunrise on Sunday.

A section of the popular walking trail was surrounded by crime scene tape around 8:30 a.m. as officers investigated the scene.

“It’s scary for folks who go on runs early in the morning,” Betsy Eldridge, who is visiting from Little Rock said.

Memphis police said the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No information has been released on a motive or if the incident was random.

“It’s a horrible time of the year for this to happen, and I wish him the best hope he recovers,” Bill Walker, who walks the trail every morning said.

The incident is unsettling for Walker and other frequent visitors of the park.

“I’ve been walking this for 20 years or more and I’ve never had anything like this happen,” John Vego of Memphis said.

Eldridge says officers asked her to turn around while she was walking on the trail.

“You want to feel safe in your own neighborhood,” she said.

Memphis police said they have a man in custody following the incident.

As for Eldridge, she said it’s a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

“I don’t go out not in daylight and I always bring my phone,” she said. “I usually have a can of mace or something like that because you just never know if you’re going to be in the woods.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 online and on-air as more information becomes available.

Brandon Jones
2d ago

if you go out early to run in Memphis, you're asking for trouble. it just isn't smart to do. go out to collierville and run around Johnson Park. or just buy a treadmill. anything else is just asking for something to happen

Memphis ties 2020 homicide record, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has tied last year’s homicide record of 332 homicides in one year. That with over a week to go in the year. The latest killing happened in the 800 block of Crump on Sunday. FOX13 spoke to a woman named Sherry. She lives in the neighborhood near where the homicide happened on Sunday. She broke down in tears talking about the homicide numbers in Memphis.
