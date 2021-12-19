Public Health Alert for Mislabeled Wonton Soup

Margherita Meats, Inc., a business unit of Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., is recalling 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products that could potentially be contaminated with Bacillus cereus. According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were produced and packaged on June 17, 2021 and shipped to retailers nationwide. All of the affected products bear the establishment number "EST. 19" inside of the USDA mark of inspection. This comes on the heels of Alexander & Hornung's pork recall, which also included pepperoni that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO