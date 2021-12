God sent a man named John to tell the people that a very special person was coming to help those who needed help. The person coming was Jesus, God’s very own Son. John came to be known as John the Baptist or John the Baptizer because he baptized so many people. You may have heard or seen pictures of John. He was rather strange looking – some might even say scary or weird. He lived in the desert, so he didn’t take a bath very often or trim his hair or beard a lot. He wore a short leather robe and ate grasshoppers and wild honey. John really got the people’s attention though because of the way he looked and his loud, booming voice.

