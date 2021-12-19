The 12 Days of Christmas – Day 7 – Hope’s Bridge

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it would not force federal inmates who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to prison once the emergency is lifted. The decision represents a major reversal for the department's Office of Legal Counsel, which...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.
President Biden on Tuesday said he thinks there is still a possibility that his Build Back Better agenda can get done, despite Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to the climate and social spending bill. “I want to get things done. I still think there’s a possibility of getting...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue...
Jurors deliberating a verdict in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial on Tuesday requested testimony from three of four women accusing the British socialite of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse. Jurors in the Manhattan federal court, who were separated in a large room Monday amid coronavirus concerns, requested transcripts from the accusers...
LONDON (AP) — A British court has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. A High Court judge said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must...
"Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have spoken out about the allegations against their co-star Chris Noth. The actor, known for playing Big on the series and its follow-up, "And Just Like That," has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. "We...
