Due to COVID issues within the Cleveland Browns organization, the Las Vegas Raiders will play on Monday, so set your fantasy lineups accordingly. The Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to take on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon as part of a two-game doubleheader to kick off the weekend slate. However, as COVID-19 positives continued to pile up, there was some traction that the league would postpone the game, even though that was not in the rules heading into the season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO