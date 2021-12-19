ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Will Barton: Sunday's game postponed

Sunday's game for Barton and the Nuggets against the Nets has been postponed, Shams...

New Pittsburgh Courier

The case against, and for, the Nuggets trading Will Barton

Because he agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Nuggets this past August, swingman Will Barton wasn’t eligible to be traded until Dec. 15. Well, we’re past that mark. And as the Nuggets stand at 14-14 on the season, it’s time to wonder what they’ll...
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nets will NOT face tall task against Nuggets. Game has been postponed

UPDATE: THE NBA HAS POSTPONED TONIGHT’S GAME BETWEEN THE NETS AND NUGGETS AT BARCLAYS CENTER DUE TO NUMBER OF PLAYERS IN HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. ————————————————————————————————————————————————-
NBA
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards Games Postponed

The NBA has announced that the Brooklyn Nets’ games on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 against the Denver Nuggets and on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center have been postponed because of players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. The...
NBA
Will Barton
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
#Nuggets#Covid
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Denver Nuggets
Basketball
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features Goran Dragic To New York

The New York Knicks made headlines for their decision to remove former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker not only from their starting lineup, but from their rotation altogether. There is a lot of thought that Walker will end up being moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The respect level the Knicks hold for Walker is a factor in him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a tough season. As any team with LeBron James, they were pitted as championship favorites before the season began. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, it has not materialized as planned. The squad is only 16-14 and due to the highly competitive Western Conference, they will even need to work for the top six spots. If they are seventh or eighth, they will have to go through the play-in tournament. A part of the reason why the Lakers are down is Anthony Davis. While not a popular opinion, a possible Davis trade might be the kick the Lakers need. Here are two reasons why the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis.
NBA

