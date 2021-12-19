Up Close: Dermot Shea, Cy Vance look back on law enforcement careers

In this episode of Up Close, two of the highest-profile people in law enforcement in the U.S.

Dermot Shea, who has been New York City's Police Commissioner for two years, and a cop for more than three decades, is retiring at the end of the month.

He has led the NYPD through some of its toughest challenges in recent history. They include the coronavirus pandemic, rising gun violence that some blame on bail reform, and the protests after the murder of George Floyd.

Also in this episode, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

His office has handled some of the best known and most infamous cases in the country including an investigation, still ongoing, into former President Donald Trump and his business.

Vance also recently pushed for overturning the convictions of two men wrongly convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in the 1960s.

Bill Ritter asks him about his 12 years in office, the dramatic changes in the criminal justice system in that time, the things he regrets, the things he's most proud of, and what he's planning to do now.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.