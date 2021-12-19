Dana White warns fellow promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'It's not as fun as it seems'

LAS VEGAS – Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reincarnated himself in the fight game as promoter.

In 2022, Nurmagomedov will bring his Eagle FC promotion to the United States for the first time. Set for Jan. 28 in Miami, Eagle FC 44 features MMA notables like Tyrone Spong, Sergei Kharitonov and Rashad Evans.

The lineup is still being figured out, as are the logistics of running the Russian promotion’s North American debut. The business challenges are obstacles UFC president Dana White is as familiar with as anyone.

At a UFC Fight Night 199 post-fight news conference, White told reporters, including MMA Junkie, he hasn’t spoken to former champion Nurmagomedov about the promotion side of the fight game, but warned it’s not as easy as it seems.

“I haven’t talked to Khabib about his promotion at all,” White said. “He’s going to find out what it’s like to be on the other side. It’s not as fun as it seems. He’s going to learn. If he doesn’t know, he’s going to know.”

If Nurmagomedov gets hung up on anything, the UFC boss said he’d be willing to give his two cents in an effort to assist. However, White added he thinks the most valuable guidance comes from experience.

“If he calls me and wants advice, I would absolutely give him advice,” White said. “But I think he’s going to learn the hard way.”

