NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Roster Tracker
The following players have been invited to the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
HBCU Legacy Bowl
DB Will Adams, Virginia State
DE Michael Badejo, Texas Southern University
OL Greg Books, Fayetteville State
WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State
QB Juwan Carter, Norfolk State
DL Christian Clark, Alabama State University
OL Cam Durley, Tennessee State
DB Joshua Flowers, Winston-Salem State University
OL Keenan Forbes, Florida A&M
DL Javon Frazier, Virginia State
LB Jerry Garner, Mississippi Valley State
OL Danny Garza, Prairie View A&M
QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State
QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State
QB Geremy Hickbottom, Tennessee State University
LB Devon Hunt, Shaw University
DE Tavon Joseph, Bowie State University
DE Jordan Lewis, Southern University
TE Taron Mallard, Bethune-Cookman University
RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T
WR Ryan McDaniel, North Carolina Central
DE Chris Meyers, Norfolk State
QB Jawon Pass, Prairie View A&M
WR LeCharles Pringle, Alcorn State
WR Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OL Jamal Savage, Bethune-Cookman University
OL De'jour Simpson, North Carolina A&T
DB Tevin Singleton, Bowie State University
WR Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
RB Brett Sylve, Kentucky State University
LB Ta'Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State University
DB Juwan Taylor, Alcorn State
DB Jalon Thigpen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
RB Isaiah Totten, North Carolina Central
WR Gross Trey, Delaware State University
WR Will Vereen, South Carolina State
DB Aaron Walker, Howard University
WR Imeek Watkins, Chowan University
WR Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
QB Bryce Witt, Chowan University
