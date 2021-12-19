ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft: Penn State Linebacker Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Robert Gregson
 5 days ago

Linebacker Brandon Smith Penn State Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith announced he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

A University rich in NFL products at the linebacker position, Penn State will have another one as playmaker Brandon Smith has decided to enter his name into the NFL Draft. In a year where Smith's former teammate Micah Parsons is causing havoc across the NFL, Smith will be hoping evaluators see him similarly.

At six-foot-three and 241-pounds, Smith is athletic, yet big enough to be a prototypical NFL Linebacker. During a strong 2021 season, Smith finished with 81 tackles, five pass defenses, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. Primarily played off-ball in a four-three system, Smith is exceptional in many areas needed to be successful in the NFL. Smith also shows versatility and could be deployed as a rusher or over-hang in sub-packages.

Smith excels in his block-shedding technique. He can win with strength and finesse and has a subtlety to his game. Often, Smith wins with lightning-quick hands or subtle side steps where he then inserts the gap and finishes. A reliable tackler, Smith is a master at both leverage and body control as he rarely misses his strike or is beaten at the point of attack.

Smith also shows a good job when dropping into the hook zone or flat and can mirror backs and tight ends in man-to-man situations. Sometimes Smith will let his eyes take him to traffic instead of avoiding it, but he plays the position with discipline and sound fundamentals overall. Athletic linebackers are a mainstay in today's NFL, and with some teams shifting to a physical rushing attack, the position also needs power and size. Luckily for Smith, he fits both parameters and should be a name to watch as we approach the draft in April.

Comments / 0

