China tennis star Peng denies that she made accusation of sexual assault

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng’s well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community...

