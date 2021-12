Deebo Samuel is a special kind of player. He's so explosive, so efficient, so versatile that he just might be among the very best in the league at two different positions. Earlier this season, Samuel was excelling like few others in the NFL as a wide receiver. Through the first 10 weeks of the year, Samuel ranked second in the NFL in receiving yards, behind only Cooper Kupp. He also led the entire league in yards per route run during that time, and he led all non-running backs in yards after catch per reception.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO