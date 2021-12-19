Albany felon gets 15-year sentence on gun, drug charges

An Albany resident with several prior felony convictions was sentenced as an armed career criminal this week for a federal firearms violation resulting from a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation. Special Photo

ALBANY — An Albany resident with several prior felony convictions was sentenced as an armed career criminal this week for a federal firearms violation resulting from a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation.

Lenwood Thomas, 40, of Albany, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced him on each conviction to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, both sentences to be served concurrently. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Armed career criminals face steep federal penalties when they choose to repeatedly break the law while possessing guns,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Under Project Safe Neighborhoods, our office is aligning with locals in the communities we serve and our law enforcement partners at every level to make strategic decisions aimed at decreasing violent crime across southwest Georgia and the entire Middle District of Georgia.”

According to court documents, Thomas was on parole when officers with the Department of Community Supervision and Dougherty County Police Department conducted a search of his home on Feb. 28, 2020, based on evidence that Thomas was conducting illegal drug sales. Officers found a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the home, along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. At the time the firearm was found in his possession, Thomas had numerous felony convictions.

Following that incident, Thomas was arrested on an unrelated matter on June 14. At the time, Thomas had outstanding arrest warrants and was spotted by an investigator with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. During the attempted stop, Thomas drove away from the officers, committing numerous traffic violations in an attempt to escape but eventually lost control of his vehicle. When his vehicle came to rest in a ditch, Thomas ran away from the scene and was chased by an officer. During the foot chase, Thomas threw items out of a bag he was carrying, including illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a BMW key fob.

When he was in custody at the Dougherty County Jail, Thomas was recorded telling a family member that he had “5 ½ outfits” in the trunk of his BMW and asked the family member to get in touch with someone who would know what to do with them. Officers sought and obtained a search warrant for the BMW, finding 167.4 grams of cocaine in the trunk and a 9mm pistol.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Dougherty County Police Department and Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Ellis is prosecuting the case for the government.