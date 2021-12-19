ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Tanner Kero released from hospital a day after he was stretchered off ice

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DzeU_0dR66JdM00
Tanner Kero is recovering at home a day after he was stretchered off the ice following a scary hit. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars winger Tanner Kero is recovering at home a day after he was stretchered off the ice following a scary hit Saturday night.

"Thank you for all the love and support!" Kero wrote on Instagram. "I am home resting and doing better."

Kero, 29, was hit hard by Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly early in the first period and was left motionless on the ice before he was eventually stretchered off. Later in the game, the Stars announced that Kero was "conscious, alert and responsive," but being transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.

Stars teammate Joe Pavelski, who suffered a serious injury during the 2019 playoffs, was emotional speaking about Kero after the game.

"It's terrible," Pavelski said. "I've been there before. My teammates rallied around me that night. Tanner is awesome. He's soft-spoken, but he shows up and works hard. He doesn't miss a day. When he gets called on to play, he shows up and makes sure to play. He plays hard. He's a great teammate. I heard he's doing all right.

The NHL announced Sunday morning that Connolly will have a hearing about the incident.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal goes off on Lakers star Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the season as one of the perceived favorites to win a championship. Now, more than a third of the way through the season, it has become abundantly clear that folks were extremely overly optimistic as it pertains to LA. The Lakers are currently 16-14...
NBA
Yardbarker

'Mean' Joe Greene Says Steelers Should Keep Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Not everyone agrees Ben Roethlisberger should move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season, including the franchise's greatest player - who believes the team needs to build around their Hall of Fame quarterback. 'Mean' Joe Greene spoke with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, giving his endorsement for Roethlisberger...
NFL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Tanner Kero
Person
Brett Connolly
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Brett Connolly Will Have a Hearing For His Hit on Tanner Kero

Unsurprising news this morning for the Blackhawks as Brett Connolly will have a hearing today with the NHL Department of Player Safety following his hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last night. Connolly laid a hit on Kero up high that knocked Kero out and had to have him...
NHL
Dallas News

Stars forward Tanner Kero resting at home after scary collision vs. Blackhawks

Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero was discharged from the hospital Saturday night and is resting at home, according to a team spokesperson. The Stars said Kero was conscious, alert and responsive when initially taken to the hospital after he was hit by Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly during the first period on Saturday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Att
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly suspended four games for interference infraction on Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Brett Connolly was suspended Sunday for four games after an interference infraction on Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero, the NHL announced. In the Stars' 4-3 overtime victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night in Dallas, Connolly was handed a major penalty in the first period. Just 3:02 into the game, he rode Kero into the boards. The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000. There is the potential to appeal the league's decision.
NHL
Yardbarker

Stars’ News & Rumors: COVID-19 & Tanner Kero

In this edition of Dallas Stars’ News & Rumors, COVID-19 issues lead to a leaguewide shutdown & a scary moment for Tanner Kero. As much as we tried to avoid it and hoped it would not happen, COVID-19 has reared its ugly head once again this season. After the past week saw 39 games postponed, including any cross-border travel, and countless players added to the COVID protocol list, the NHL decided to shut down the league from Dec 22-25, with the first games being played on Dec 27.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO'S BRETT CONNOLLY HAS HEARING WITH NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY

It looks like a suspension is coming for Brett Connolly of the Chicago Blackhawks. During a game against the Dallas Stars Saturday night, Connolly levelled Tanner Kero with a hit that was clearly interference as Kero had never touched the puck. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher. He was transported to hospital but said to be alert and responsive.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL announces league-wide shutdown amid COVID outbreak

The NHL is shutting down all games until Dec. 27 with COVID-19 cases surging, the league announced Monday in a joint statement with the NHL Players' Association. "With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21," a statement reads.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jaguars finally get some good news to celebrate

All seems to be pretty negative for the Jacksonville Jaguars at this time. They have been embarrassed both on and off the field. They’re 2-12. They got shut out last week and lost to the lowly Houston Texans this week. They just fired their head coach in embarrassing fashion.
NFL
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy