Stars' Tanner Kero released from hospital a day after he was stretchered off ice

Dallas Stars winger Tanner Kero is recovering at home a day after he was stretchered off the ice following a scary hit Saturday night.

"Thank you for all the love and support!" Kero wrote on Instagram. "I am home resting and doing better."

Kero, 29, was hit hard by Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly early in the first period and was left motionless on the ice before he was eventually stretchered off. Later in the game, the Stars announced that Kero was "conscious, alert and responsive," but being transported to a hospital for precautionary measures.

Stars teammate Joe Pavelski, who suffered a serious injury during the 2019 playoffs, was emotional speaking about Kero after the game.

"It's terrible," Pavelski said. "I've been there before. My teammates rallied around me that night. Tanner is awesome. He's soft-spoken, but he shows up and works hard. He doesn't miss a day. When he gets called on to play, he shows up and makes sure to play. He plays hard. He's a great teammate. I heard he's doing all right.

The NHL announced Sunday morning that Connolly will have a hearing about the incident.