Military personnel are to be drafted in to help the NHS get Covid-19 booster jabs into arms.The Ministry of Defence said that about 750 servicemen and women will help deliver jabs and co-ordinate the rollout in England and Scotland.Some 600 personnel from across the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force have been made available to NHS England delivering jabs in small teams across the country, and another 51 will help with planning, while more than 100 are assisting in Scotland, the Ministry of Defence said.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We have rapidly mobilised service personnel to work...

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO