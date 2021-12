San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Special Edition had a very different vibe from the previous years, especially with little presence from the big video game and movie companies. People could actually walk the floor of the convention halls, and that’s good for consumers since they could actually visit booths and buy merchandise easily. (This could also be dangerous for your wallet.) This also meant that some panels will be one of the most popular ones available; for example, the Masquerade. This was an event featuring cosplayers showing off their outfits and performances with a half-time show. During the event’s opening, audiences were surprised to see the appearance of John Cena wearing his Peacemaker outfit for his new upcoming HBO Max series.

