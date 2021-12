Something happened this weekend that, honestly, not many of us thought could ever happen again, even if those thoughts were somewhat tempered by the new state of precautions being handled by Broadway, Saturday Night Live, and other media enterprises the last few days. But it happened, and it happened big. And while one film, one studio, and one company can hoist a victory flag, we may soon see many others wave a white one.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO