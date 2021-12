Emily in Paris is a lot like that infamous Yelp review in which the amateur critic said they'd been stabbed at an establishment but would consider going back because the drinks were fresh. While there are positive elements to be found in Darren Star's Netflix rom-com — which returns for its second season just in time for the holidays — they come at a price, and viewers will need to figure out if the cost is worth it to them. Because for every sweet romantic overture or ounce of escapism, there is an infuriating narrative choice.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO