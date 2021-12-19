ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner, 2 others in COVID protocol

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, fellow forward Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson were placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets elected to cancel Sunday’s practice “out of an abundance of caution.” They plan to hold a morning skate on Monday prior to traveling to Buffalo to face the Sabres later that night.

Jenner, 28, has a team-leading 11 goals to go along with seven assists in 28 games this season.

Roslovic, a 24-year-old Columbus native, has recorded 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 27 games in 2021-22.

Carlsson, 24, has collected four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season.

