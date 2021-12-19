Single-family homes for sale in Licking

(LICKING, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Licking area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Licking area:

105 Evergreen Court, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom home built in 2007 with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room contains living room-dining room- kitchen with vaulted ceiling, doors to back deck that has a Pergola covering. All Electric home with central heat & air, attached 2 car garage, detached shop/garage, above ground storm shelter, fenced pet yard, all on approximately 1.13 ac inside city limits with city utilities. Very nice home and priced at $250,000.00

For open house information, contact Leann Green, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

108 Kirk Street, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 bedroom, 1 bath, dining room, kitchen and living room on a corner lot inside city limits. New roof and bath remodeled both in 2021.Home needs some TLC but could be used as rental or family home. Priced right at only $49,900

For open house information, contact Leann Green, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

122 Myers Street, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This adorable home is right in the heart of Licking, and offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms!! Walking up, you will notice the covered front porch, perfect for relaxing with a drink! Inside is an entry room that leads to the eat-in kitchen and dining area, and to the left is the spacious, inviting, living room!! Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, all with newer flooring and doors!! Off the kitchen, is a nice utility/mud room that leads out to the back patio, and a beautiful backyard with lots of room for recreational activities! In the backyard there is a shed, with electricity! This house is adorable, and looking for a new family! Book your showings now, you don't want to miss it!!

For open house information, contact Matthew Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 913-451-6767

307 Walker St, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath in town in Licking,MO. New metal roof this year, new furnace 3 yrs ago, and central air. exterior is vinyl siding and in good repair. the interior needs some updating but has great potential. 2 beds and living room are original hardwood floors that could be refinished. upstairs floors need refinished, but large upstairs bedroom and large bonus room that has been used in the past as a 4th bedroom. Priced with room to update and remodel to make it your own.

For open house information, contact Benjamin Wolf, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115