ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

Single-family homes for sale in Licking

Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 2 days ago

(LICKING, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Licking area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Licking area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBS6f_0dR65tvx00

105 Evergreen Court, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom home built in 2007 with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room contains living room-dining room- kitchen with vaulted ceiling, doors to back deck that has a Pergola covering. All Electric home with central heat & air, attached 2 car garage, detached shop/garage, above ground storm shelter, fenced pet yard, all on approximately 1.13 ac inside city limits with city utilities. Very nice home and priced at $250,000.00

For open house information, contact Leann Green, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60205798)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoevA_0dR65tvx00

108 Kirk Street, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 bedroom, 1 bath, dining room, kitchen and living room on a corner lot inside city limits. New roof and bath remodeled both in 2021.Home needs some TLC but could be used as rental or family home. Priced right at only $49,900

For open house information, contact Leann Green, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60202043)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ORi1_0dR65tvx00

122 Myers Street, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This adorable home is right in the heart of Licking, and offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms!! Walking up, you will notice the covered front porch, perfect for relaxing with a drink! Inside is an entry room that leads to the eat-in kitchen and dining area, and to the left is the spacious, inviting, living room!! Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, all with newer flooring and doors!! Off the kitchen, is a nice utility/mud room that leads out to the back patio, and a beautiful backyard with lots of room for recreational activities! In the backyard there is a shed, with electricity! This house is adorable, and looking for a new family! Book your showings now, you don't want to miss it!!

For open house information, contact Matthew Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 913-451-6767

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60203037)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPk3t_0dR65tvx00

307 Walker St, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath in town in Licking,MO. New metal roof this year, new furnace 3 yrs ago, and central air. exterior is vinyl siding and in good repair. the interior needs some updating but has great potential. 2 beds and living room are original hardwood floors that could be refinished. upstairs floors need refinished, but large upstairs bedroom and large bonus room that has been used in the past as a 4th bedroom. Priced with room to update and remodel to make it your own.

For open house information, contact Benjamin Wolf, Ed Green Realty at 573-674-2115

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60207001)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Licking, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Custom Home#Great Room#Financial Advisors#House#Americans#Pergola#Tlc
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Licking Daily

Licking Daily

Licking, MO
77
Followers
360
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy