Disputanta, VA

Disputanta-curious? These homes are on the market

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 2 days ago

(Disputanta, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Disputanta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27o774_0dR65s3E00

14800 South Crater Road, Prince George, 23805

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2018

NO FAULT OF SELLER this Beauty is Back on the market !!! cute 3year old ranch home tucked away in a private setting, 3 bed 2 bath , all large rooms primary has walk in closet. bedrooms are carpet Kitchen, dining and great room 3/4 inch hardwood flooring , vaulted ceiling in dining area and great room

For open house information, contact Bonnie Layne, Virginia Capital Realty at 804-545-6300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H76ct_0dR65s3E00

5713 Silver Fox Lane, Prince George, 23875

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,521 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Property is now vacant

For open house information, contact Glen Cornwell, Cornwell Properties at 804-475-9218

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAiEC_0dR65s3E00

1605 Wilton Road, Petersburg, 23805

4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,520 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Significant Price Improvement on this totally renovated Ranch will mostly finished basement! Your new home has 2 newer heat pumps, New kitchen cabinets, fixtures, recess lights, Quartz counter tops, and a large Island. Formal living room with Fireplace and Original Crown molding, Family room with deck in rear, Primary bedroom has a new en-suite with beautiful walk in shower, and tile floors. 3 nice size bedrooms and a renovated hall bath with new fixtures and flooring round out the 1st floor. The Living room, hall and all 4 bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors! Downstairs is a huge Rec-room with fireplace, 1/2 bath and Laundry room. Also is a huge finished utility/laundry room. Beautiful park like yard, and great location. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Dave Ludlow, RE/MAX Action Real Estate at 804-521-5600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UO9f_0dR65s3E00

107 Brooklawn Avenue, Hopewell, 23860

4 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Brick cape 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formsl living room w/brick fireplace & gas logs. Hardwood flooring & 2 additional rooms (finished) in basement. Additional 833 unfinished square feet in basement. There is a deck overlooking a 121x127 ft lot.

For open house information, contact Tracy Ingram-Crowder, Ingram & Assoc Hopewell at 804-458-9873

